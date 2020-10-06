StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had won UK government funding to develop a research tool that would predict disease severity and individual therapeutic responses to Covid-19.
The funds would support a joint collaboration between Oncimmune and Medicines Discovery Catapult to deliver the programme.
'This collaboration represents a critical partnership in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and will focus on enabling better treatment selection for patients according to their immune profile,' Oncimmune.
The programme would collect samples and clinical data from 3,000 UK Covid-19 patients.
They would be studied by Oncimmune to develop a panel of biomarkers that could be used in Covid-19 research.
'This research tool will be designed to predict both likely patient response to the virus and effectiveness of vaccines and treatment against it,' the company said.
At 9:00am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was +10p at 154.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
