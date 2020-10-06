StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     133.73       +8.37%
International Consolidated Airlines       94.04       +2.73%
Melrose Industries                       125.80       +1.82%
Barclays                                 101.12       +1.68%
Vodafone Group                           109.25       +1.46%
Ocado Group                             2567.50       -3.77%
Rentokil Initial                         525.50       -3.19%
Intertek Group                          6263.00       -2.23%
Experian                                2935.00       -2.13%
Sainsbury (J)                            194.33       -2.13%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             397.50      +19.19%
Greencore Group                           99.85       +5.11%
Meggitt                                  285.75       +4.82%
Provident Financial                      220.90       +4.59%
Easyjet                                  517.50       +3.46%
Ferrexpo                                 166.40       -4.37%
Cmc Markets                              344.25       -2.89%
Victrex                                 1872.00       -2.60%
Network International Holdings           270.70       -1.64%
AJ Bell                                  423.25       -1.57%

FTSE 350
Watches Of Switzerland Group             397.50      +19.19%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     133.73       +8.37%
Hammerson                                 18.27       +6.13%
Greencore Group                           99.85       +5.11%
Meggitt                                  285.75       +4.82%
Ferrexpo                                 166.40       -4.37%
Ocado Group                             2567.50       -3.77%
Rentokil Initial                         525.50       -3.19%
Cmc Markets                              344.25       -2.89%
Victrex                                 1872.00       -2.60%

AIM
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.15      +31.43%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.20      +27.84%
Volga Gas                                 29.00      +20.83%
Wishbone Gold                              6.05      +18.63%
Inspiration Healthcare Group              69.50      +12.10%
Anglesey Mining                            1.65      -10.81%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.38       -9.09%
Aminex                                     0.45       -8.91%
Caspian Sunrise  Ord 1p                    1.60       -5.88%
Non-standard Finance                       4.44       -4.52%

Overall Market
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.15      +31.43%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.20      +27.84%
Volga Gas                                 29.00      +20.83%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             397.50      +19.19%
Wishbone Gold                              6.05      +18.63%
Anglesey Mining                            1.65      -10.81%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.38       -9.09%
Aminex                                     0.45       -8.91%
Caspian Sunrise  Ord 1p                    1.60       -5.88%
Nostrum Oil & Gas                          9.42       -4.85%