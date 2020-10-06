FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 133.73 +8.37% International Consolidated Airlines 94.04 +2.73% Melrose Industries 125.80 +1.82% Barclays 101.12 +1.68% Vodafone Group 109.25 +1.46% Ocado Group 2567.50 -3.77% Rentokil Initial 525.50 -3.19% Intertek Group 6263.00 -2.23% Experian 2935.00 -2.13% Sainsbury (J) 194.33 -2.13% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 397.50 +19.19% Greencore Group 99.85 +5.11% Meggitt 285.75 +4.82% Provident Financial 220.90 +4.59% Easyjet 517.50 +3.46% Ferrexpo 166.40 -4.37% Cmc Markets 344.25 -2.89% Victrex 1872.00 -2.60% Network International Holdings 270.70 -1.64% AJ Bell 423.25 -1.57% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 397.50 +19.19% Rolls-Royce Holdings 133.73 +8.37% Hammerson 18.27 +6.13% Greencore Group 99.85 +5.11% Meggitt 285.75 +4.82% Ferrexpo 166.40 -4.37% Ocado Group 2567.50 -3.77% Rentokil Initial 525.50 -3.19% Cmc Markets 344.25 -2.89% Victrex 1872.00 -2.60% AIM Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.15 +31.43% Rockhopper Exploration 6.20 +27.84% Volga Gas 29.00 +20.83% Wishbone Gold 6.05 +18.63% Inspiration Healthcare Group 69.50 +12.10% Anglesey Mining 1.65 -10.81% Alba Mineral Resources 0.38 -9.09% Aminex 0.45 -8.91% Caspian Sunrise Ord 1p 1.60 -5.88% Non-standard Finance 4.44 -4.52% Overall Market Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.15 +31.43% Rockhopper Exploration 6.20 +27.84% Volga Gas 29.00 +20.83% Watches Of Switzerland Group 397.50 +19.19% Wishbone Gold 6.05 +18.63% Anglesey Mining 1.65 -10.81% Alba Mineral Resources 0.38 -9.09% Aminex 0.45 -8.91% Caspian Sunrise Ord 1p 1.60 -5.88% Nostrum Oil & Gas 9.42 -4.85%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
