StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Breedon said Pat Ward would retire as chief executive during 2021.
It was anticipated that Ward would be succeeded by Rob Wood, Breedon's finance director, the company said.
Wood had served as finance director of Breedon since early 2014 and had been instrumental in its success.
A search for a new group finance director was now underway.
