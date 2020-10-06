StockMarketWire.com - Blue Star Capital said its investee company Dynasty eSports had signed three separate agreements to provide its white-labelled platform to two esports franchise operators and to the largest telecoms carrier in the Middle East.
These agreements were expected to provide contracted SaaS revenues for Dynasty of approximately US$2.8 million over the next year, the company said.
Dynasty was also progressing a number of prospective platform partnerships which would, should they be signed, on current terms make Dynasty profitable at the operating level, it added.
Dynasty's first partner platform had gone live in Malaysia with a soft launch of its proprietary EPM platform with the Malaysia eSports Federation.
Dynasty expected to further develop the platform in Q4 2020 'delivering an enhanced tournament engine and a fully embedded e-commerce gaming shop that includes a partnership with Boost, Malaysia's largest eWallet.' the company said.
Blue Star currently owned 13% of Dynasty and its stake was most recently valued at £1.3m. This valuation was prior to the signing of any SaaS agreements and before the Malaysian eSports Federation platform went live.
At 9:09am: [LON:BLU] Blue Star Capital PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: