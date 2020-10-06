StockMarketWire.com - Metal explorer Castillo Copper said it would move to commence a maiden drill programme at its Mt oxide project, located in North-west Queensland, Australia, after a geological review of the site found identified ten viable targets.
Following a review of historic soil samples, the company said it had interpreted the Eldorado prospect at its Mt oxide project to be prospective for structurally controlled copper and gold mineralisation.
Castillo, Depco Drilling and third-party service providers were on track to mobilise to site mid-month to commence work on the inaugural Mt Oxide drilling campaign, the company said.
'[This] clearly delivers a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead, on top of the targeted drilling campaign which is slated to get underway at the Big One Deposit and Arya prospect shortly,' it added.
At 9:15am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: