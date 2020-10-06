StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rockfire Resources said drilling had returned a 'very long' interval of gold at the Plateau deposit in North Queensland, Australia.
A second hole at the project had returned the largest gold intersection so far at Plateau, with mineralisation over the entire sampled interval of 341.3 metres, at 0.2 grams per tonne of gold.
'Every hole drilled so far at Plateau has intersected varying grades of gold mineralisation, and often over vast intervals,' Rockfire said.
'The extent of the mineralisation is particularly pleasing for the company and provides further evidence that the Plateau gold deposit is an exceptionally large mineralised system.'
At 9:19am: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.38p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
