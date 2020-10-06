StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty company Altus Strategies said it had commenced the drilling programme at its Lakanfla gold project located in western Mali.
Lakanfla hosts extensive hard rock artisanal gold workings and historic shallow drilling had intersected up to 5.1 grams per tonnne of gold over 26 meters, the company said.
'The drilling was targeting a karst-style geological model, defined by an approximate 7km long gravity-low that surrounds a granite intrusion,' it added.
'The karst-style model represents an exciting target at Lakanfla and is analogous to certain pits at Sadiola and the former Yatela gold mine, located 6km and 30km to the northwest respectively.'
The programme was being funded by Marvel Gold under the joint venture with Altus.
At 9:39am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was +1.5p at 59p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
