StockMarketWire.com - Live events group Live Company said it was building a new tour 'Bricklive Tutankhamun that would be launchned in the summer of 2021.
The tour, which was based around the record breaking King Tutankhamun 'Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh, coincided with the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in November 1922, the company said.
Live Company also announced that it had signed a new contract with Inverary Castle in Scotland for Bricklive Fantasy Kingdom which would open next week and run until the end of October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: