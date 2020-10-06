StockMarketWire.com - Scientific research company DeepVerge confirmed its name change from Integumen and its core labskin business had won four new contracts.
The shares would trade under the name DeepVerge with ticker 'DVRG' from 8:00 a.m. today.
Labskin had received initial orders worth £190,000 to be completed this quarter, with four new customers, across the cosmetics, personal care, and medical device sectors.
'This adds to the existing growing business of Labskin and further underpins the guided revenue of £4m for 2020,' the company said.
At 9:48am: [LON:DVRG] share price was +32p at 32p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
