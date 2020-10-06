StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Strategic Minerals said it had received a positive updated scoping study and financial assessment for the planned Redmoor tungsten and tin project in Cornwell.
Consultancy group Wardell Armstrong International had made a significant uplift to the project's economic results when compared with 2019 results, the company said.
Its estimated international rate of return was now 29%, up from 19%, with a net present value of $128 million using consistent metal price assumptions.
The project had an indicative production rate proposed at 600,000 tonnes per annum, with a potential mine life of 10-plus years based on 7.2 million tonnes of feed.
'Wardell Armstrong's updated independent financial model and mining study clearly validate the resilience of the project to variations in metal price, as well as illustrating the improved economics associated with mining high grade feed early in the project life,' executive director Peter Wale said.
'These results spotlight Redmoor's potential as a world-class tungsten and tin mine, delivering attractive returns on investment.'
'The company looks forward to working with NRG Capital to develop options for the development of the Redmoor tungsten and tin project that deliver value for shareholders.'
At 10:03am: [LON:SML] Strategic Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 0.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: