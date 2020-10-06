FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 135.40 +9.72% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4203.00 +3.07% Barclays 102.40 +2.97% International Consolidated Airlines 93.96 +2.64% Bt Group 102.90 +2.59% Ocado Group 2567.00 -3.79% Rentokil Initial 523.00 -3.65% Intertek Group 6241.00 -2.58% Admiral Group 2637.00 -2.51% Croda International 6178.00 -2.34% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 404.50 +21.29% Greencore Group 102.50 +7.89% Provident Financial 227.30 +7.62% Wh Smith 993.25 +5.55% Meggitt 285.20 +4.62% Ferrexpo 167.45 -3.76% Electrocomponents 712.75 -2.36% Hochschild Mining 215.50 -2.13% Ig Group Holdings 808.00 -2.06% Avon Rubber 4332.50 -1.87% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 404.50 +21.29% Rolls-Royce Holdings 135.40 +9.72% Greencore Group 102.50 +7.89% Provident Financial 227.30 +7.62% Wh Smith 993.25 +5.55% Ocado Group 2567.00 -3.79% Ferrexpo 167.45 -3.76% Rentokil Initial 523.00 -3.65% Intertek Group 6241.00 -2.58% Admiral Group 2637.00 -2.51% AIM Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.18 +34.29% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.86 +27.88% Wishbone Gold 6.50 +27.45% Mobile Streams 0.30 +24.49% Rockhopper Exploration 5.96 +22.89% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 6.00 -11.11% TMT Investments 3.29 -11.08% Keras 0.13 -10.34% Alba Mineral Resources 0.38 -9.09% Aminex 0.45 -8.91% Overall Market Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.18 +34.29% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.86 +27.88% Wishbone Gold 6.50 +27.45% Mobile Streams 0.30 +24.49% Rockhopper Exploration 5.96 +22.89% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 6.00 -11.11% TMT Investments 3.29 -11.08% Keras 0.13 -10.34% Alba Mineral Resources 0.38 -9.09% Aminex 0.45 -8.91%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
