FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     135.40       +9.72%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4203.00       +3.07%
Barclays                                 102.40       +2.97%
International Consolidated Airlines       93.96       +2.64%
Bt Group                                 102.90       +2.59%
Ocado Group                             2567.00       -3.79%
Rentokil Initial                         523.00       -3.65%
Intertek Group                          6241.00       -2.58%
Admiral Group                           2637.00       -2.51%
Croda International                     6178.00       -2.34%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             404.50      +21.29%
Greencore Group                          102.50       +7.89%
Provident Financial                      227.30       +7.62%
Wh Smith                                 993.25       +5.55%
Meggitt                                  285.20       +4.62%
Ferrexpo                                 167.45       -3.76%
Electrocomponents                        712.75       -2.36%
Hochschild Mining                        215.50       -2.13%
Ig Group Holdings                        808.00       -2.06%
Avon Rubber                             4332.50       -1.87%

FTSE 350
AIM
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.18      +34.29%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.86      +27.88%
Wishbone Gold                              6.50      +27.45%
Mobile Streams                             0.30      +24.49%
Rockhopper Exploration                     5.96      +22.89%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   6.00      -11.11%
TMT Investments                            3.29      -11.08%
Keras                                      0.13      -10.34%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.38       -9.09%
Aminex                                     0.45       -8.91%

Overall Market
