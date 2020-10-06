StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     135.58       +9.87%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4231.00       +3.75%
Barclays                                 102.83       +3.40%
International Consolidated Airlines       94.59       +3.33%
Bt Group                                 103.50       +3.19%
Ocado Group                             2577.00       -3.41%
Rentokil Initial                         526.20       -3.06%
Intertek Group                          6235.00       -2.67%
Croda International                     6163.00       -2.58%
Jd Sports Fashion                        776.40       -2.22%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             405.00      +21.44%
Greencore Group                          104.50      +10.00%
Provident Financial                      229.50       +8.66%
Wh Smith                                1011.00       +7.44%
Meggitt                                  287.20       +5.36%
Ig Group Holdings                        801.00       -2.91%
Ferrexpo                                 168.95       -2.90%
Cmc Markets                              344.50       -2.82%
Puretech Health                          246.00       -2.77%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1187.00       -2.70%

AIM
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.20      +37.14%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.86      +27.88%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.07      +25.15%
Mobile Streams                             0.30      +24.49%
Wishbone Gold                              6.15      +20.59%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   4.75      -29.63%
Concepta                                   0.80      -11.11%
TMT Investments                            3.29      -11.08%
Keras                                      0.13      -10.34%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.38       -9.09%

