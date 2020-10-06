FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 135.58 +9.87% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4231.00 +3.75% Barclays 102.83 +3.40% International Consolidated Airlines 94.59 +3.33% Bt Group 103.50 +3.19% Ocado Group 2577.00 -3.41% Rentokil Initial 526.20 -3.06% Intertek Group 6235.00 -2.67% Croda International 6163.00 -2.58% Jd Sports Fashion 776.40 -2.22% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 405.00 +21.44% Greencore Group 104.50 +10.00% Provident Financial 229.50 +8.66% Wh Smith 1011.00 +7.44% Meggitt 287.20 +5.36% Ig Group Holdings 801.00 -2.91% Ferrexpo 168.95 -2.90% Cmc Markets 344.50 -2.82% Puretech Health 246.00 -2.77% Morgan Sindall Group 1187.00 -2.70% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 405.00 +21.44% Greencore Group 104.50 +10.00% Rolls-Royce Holdings 135.58 +9.87% Provident Financial 229.50 +8.66% Wh Smith 1011.00 +7.44% Ocado Group 2577.00 -3.41% Rentokil Initial 526.20 -3.06% Ig Group Holdings 801.00 -2.91% Ferrexpo 168.95 -2.90% Cmc Markets 344.50 -2.82% AIM Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.20 +37.14% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.86 +27.88% Rockhopper Exploration 6.07 +25.15% Mobile Streams 0.30 +24.49% Wishbone Gold 6.15 +20.59% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.75 -29.63% Concepta 0.80 -11.11% TMT Investments 3.29 -11.08% Keras 0.13 -10.34% Alba Mineral Resources 0.38 -9.09% Overall Market Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.20 +37.14% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.86 +27.88% Rockhopper Exploration 6.07 +25.15% Mobile Streams 0.30 +24.49% Watches Of Switzerland Group 405.00 +21.44% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.75 -29.63% Concepta 0.80 -11.11% TMT Investments 3.29 -11.08% Keras 0.13 -10.34% Alba Mineral Resources 0.38 -9.09%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -