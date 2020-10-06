StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused Volga Gas said it had made a potentially significant discovery of a new oil field within the Karpenskiy licence area in in the Saratov Region of southern Russia.
An exploration well had intersected a total of 60 metres of oil-bearing pay in the deeper Jurassic interval between 1,144 and 1,218 metres depth.
'Since the potential pay thickness is in excess of the calculated depth of the structural closure from seismic mapping, this indicates a potential stratigraphic element to the prospect, with implications of significant upside in terms of gross oil in place,' Volga Gas said.
'The commercial significance of this discovery will depend on the characteristics of the reservoir which are still unknown.'
The company said its immediate plan was to complete drilling down to the Permian salt layer and conduct open-hole logging and casing, which could take 10-14 days.
'On completion of the drilling phase, a workover rig will be moved onto location to proceed with cased hole logging, perforations and testing,' it added.
'This could take additional 10-20 days, depending on the number of intervals selected for testing.'
Prior to drilling, the company's management had assessed unrisked potential recoverable oil in the Novo Kurilovskiy prospect at around 8 million barrels of prospective resources.
'The thickness of the pay logged to date and the possibility of a stratigraphic element to the prospect suggests that this could be a significantly larger size,' Volga Gas said.
'However, commercial viability of the discovery depends on cased hole testing and it will require additional wells and new seismic will be necessary to give a level of confidence to calculate reserves in accordance with SPE standards.'
A 2020 exploration drilling programme on another four exploration targets in the Karpenskiy licence area continued in addition to the appraisal and evaluation of the prospects already drilled.
At 1:18pm: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was +4p at 28p
