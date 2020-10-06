StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Panthera Resources said it had acquired an interest in the Bido licence in Burkina Faso with the support of the African nation's mining ministry and the licence's joint venture partners.
Panthera was earning an 80% interest in Bido following exploration expenditure of $1 million on or before July 2022, with Messrs Boubcar Sanou and Karime Sanou holding the remaining 20% interest.
Panthera had an option to increase its interest to 100% following further exploration expenditure of $1 million on or before July 2024.
As of 31 March 2020, Panthera had incurred exploration expenditure of $0.54 million under the joint venture.
Its partners were also entitled to a royalty of 1% of the net smelter return, capped at $3 million.
The 100 square kilometre licence was located in the Poura Birimian greenstone belt in Burkina Faso.
There were multiple gold prospects across the licence area including extensive historical artisanal workings, Panthera Resources said.
Geophysical and drilling programmes were currently being considered, it added.
At 1:37pm: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.25p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: