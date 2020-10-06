FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 138.53 +12.26% International Consolidated Airlines 96.82 +5.77% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4248.50 +4.18% Barclays 103.60 +4.17% Royal Dutch Shell 960.00 +3.66% Ocado Group 2546.00 -4.57% Rentokil Initial 527.00 -2.91% Intertek Group 6245.00 -2.51% Croda International 6170.00 -2.47% Experian 2938.00 -2.03% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 407.50 +22.19% Greencore Group 103.90 +9.37% Wh Smith 1027.50 +9.19% Provident Financial 229.50 +8.66% Tui AG 309.10 +8.00% Softcat 1149.00 -3.20% Cmc Markets 343.25 -3.17% Morgan Sindall Group 1183.00 -3.03% Ig Group Holdings 805.00 -2.42% Electrocomponents 713.75 -2.23% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 407.50 +22.19% Rolls-Royce Holdings 138.53 +12.26% Greencore Group 103.90 +9.37% Wh Smith 1027.50 +9.19% Provident Financial 229.50 +8.66% Ocado Group 2546.00 -4.57% Softcat 1149.00 -3.20% Cmc Markets 343.25 -3.17% Morgan Sindall Group 1183.00 -3.03% Rentokil Initial 527.00 -2.91% AIM Borders & Southern Petroleum 1.07 +59.11% Rockhopper Exploration 6.51 +34.23% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.10 +25.71% Mobile Streams 0.30 +22.45% Bacanora Minerals Ord Npv (di) 32.00 +18.52% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.75 -29.63% Active Energy Group 0.47 -17.39% Alba Mineral Resources 0.35 -15.07% Concepta 0.80 -11.11% FIH Group 200.00 -11.11% Overall Market Borders & Southern Petroleum 1.07 +59.11% Rockhopper Exploration 6.51 +34.23% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.10 +25.71% Mobile Streams 0.30 +22.45% Watches Of Switzerland Group 407.50 +22.19% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.75 -29.63% Worldsec 2.00 -20.00% Active Energy Group 0.47 -17.39% Alba Mineral Resources 0.35 -15.07% Concepta 0.80 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -