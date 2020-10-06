StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     138.53      +12.26%
International Consolidated Airlines       96.82       +5.77%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4248.50       +4.18%
Barclays                                 103.60       +4.17%
Royal Dutch Shell                        960.00       +3.66%
Ocado Group                             2546.00       -4.57%
Rentokil Initial                         527.00       -2.91%
Intertek Group                          6245.00       -2.51%
Croda International                     6170.00       -2.47%
Experian                                2938.00       -2.03%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             407.50      +22.19%
Greencore Group                          103.90       +9.37%
Wh Smith                                1027.50       +9.19%
Provident Financial                      229.50       +8.66%
Tui AG                                   309.10       +8.00%
Softcat                                 1149.00       -3.20%
Cmc Markets                              343.25       -3.17%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1183.00       -3.03%
Ig Group Holdings                        805.00       -2.42%
Electrocomponents                        713.75       -2.23%

FTSE 350
Watches Of Switzerland Group             407.50      +22.19%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     138.53      +12.26%
Greencore Group                          103.90       +9.37%
Wh Smith                                1027.50       +9.19%
Provident Financial                      229.50       +8.66%
Ocado Group                             2546.00       -4.57%
Softcat                                 1149.00       -3.20%
Cmc Markets                              343.25       -3.17%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1183.00       -3.03%
Rentokil Initial                         527.00       -2.91%

AIM
Borders & Southern Petroleum               1.07      +59.11%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.51      +34.23%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.10      +25.71%
Mobile Streams                             0.30      +22.45%
Bacanora Minerals  Ord Npv (di)           32.00      +18.52%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   4.75      -29.63%
Active Energy Group                        0.47      -17.39%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.35      -15.07%
Concepta                                   0.80      -11.11%
FIH Group                                200.00      -11.11%

Overall Market
Borders & Southern Petroleum               1.07      +59.11%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.51      +34.23%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.10      +25.71%
Mobile Streams                             0.30      +22.45%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             407.50      +22.19%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   4.75      -29.63%
Worldsec                                   2.00      -20.00%
Active Energy Group                        0.47      -17.39%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.35      -15.07%
Concepta                                   0.80      -11.11%