Interim Result
08/10/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
08/10/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
08/10/2020 Carnival PLC (CCL)
09/10/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
13/10/2020 Lidco Group PLC (LID)
13/10/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
14/10/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)
14/10/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
14/10/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
15/10/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
15/10/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
Final Result
08/10/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
08/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
09/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
14/10/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
AGM / EGM
08/10/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
08/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
09/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
09/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust PLC (USA)
09/10/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)
09/10/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
12/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
12/10/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
13/10/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
13/10/2020 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)
14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
14/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
14/10/2020 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)
14/10/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
14/10/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
15/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
Trading Statement
08/10/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
08/10/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
08/10/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
08/10/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
09/10/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
09/10/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
09/10/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
12/10/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
13/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
14/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
14/10/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
15/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
15/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
15/10/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
15/10/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
15/10/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
15/10/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/10/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
15/10/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
Ex-Dividend
08/10/2020 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
08/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
08/10/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
08/10/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
08/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
08/10/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
08/10/2020 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)
08/10/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
08/10/2020 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
08/10/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
08/10/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
08/10/2020 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
08/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
08/10/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
08/10/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
08/10/2020 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
08/10/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
08/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
08/10/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
08/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
08/10/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
08/10/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
08/10/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)
08/10/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (BGCG)
08/10/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
08/10/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
08/10/2020 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
08/10/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
08/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)
08/10/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
08/10/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
08/10/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
09/10/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
09/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
09/10/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
09/10/2020 Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC (PSSL)
09/10/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
09/10/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
12/10/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
12/10/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
14/10/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
15/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
15/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
15/10/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
15/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
15/10/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
15/10/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
