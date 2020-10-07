Interim Result

08/10/2020 Carnival PLC (CCL)

08/10/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

08/10/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

09/10/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

13/10/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)

13/10/2020 Lidco Group PLC (LID)

14/10/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

14/10/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)

14/10/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)

15/10/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

15/10/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)

19/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

20/10/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

20/10/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)

20/10/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

21/10/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)

21/10/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)

21/10/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

21/10/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)

21/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

22/10/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

22/10/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

22/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

22/10/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

22/10/2020 Relx PLC (REL)

22/10/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

23/10/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

23/10/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

23/10/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)

05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)



Final Result

08/10/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

08/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)

09/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

14/10/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)

14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)

16/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

20/10/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)

20/10/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

22/10/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)



AGM / EGM

08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

08/10/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)

08/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)

09/10/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)

09/10/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)

09/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

09/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust PLC (USA)

12/10/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

12/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

13/10/2020 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)

13/10/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)

14/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

14/10/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)

14/10/2020 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)

14/10/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)

15/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

16/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

16/10/2020 Metals Exploration PLC (MTL)

16/10/2020 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)

16/10/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)

16/10/2020 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)

19/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

19/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

20/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

20/10/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)

21/10/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)

21/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)

21/10/2020 Local Shopping REIT (The) PLC (LSR)

21/10/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)

21/10/2020 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)

21/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

21/10/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

22/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust (BA69)

22/10/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)

22/10/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)

22/10/2020 MobilityOne Ltd (MBO)

22/10/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

22/10/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)

23/10/2020 Collagen Solutions PLC (COS)

26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)

26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)



Trading Statement

08/10/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

08/10/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

08/10/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

08/10/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

09/10/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

09/10/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

09/10/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

12/10/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

13/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

14/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

14/10/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)

15/10/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)

15/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

15/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

15/10/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

15/10/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

15/10/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

15/10/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)

15/10/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

16/10/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

19/10/2020 Record PLC (REC)

20/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

20/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

20/10/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

21/10/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)

22/10/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

22/10/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)

22/10/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

22/10/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)



Ex-Dividend

08/10/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

08/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

08/10/2020 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

08/10/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

08/10/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)

08/10/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

08/10/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

08/10/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)

08/10/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

08/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

08/10/2020 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)

08/10/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

08/10/2020 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)

08/10/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

08/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

08/10/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

08/10/2020 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

08/10/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)

08/10/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

08/10/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)

08/10/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (BGCG)

08/10/2020 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)

08/10/2020 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)

08/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

08/10/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)

08/10/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)

08/10/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

08/10/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)

08/10/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

08/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)

08/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

08/10/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

09/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

09/10/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

09/10/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

09/10/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)

09/10/2020 Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC (PSSL)

09/10/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

12/10/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)

12/10/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

14/10/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

15/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

15/10/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

15/10/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

15/10/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

15/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

15/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

16/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)

16/10/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)

16/10/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)

16/10/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)

16/10/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

16/10/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

16/10/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)

16/10/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

16/10/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)

16/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

16/10/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

16/10/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)

05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)



