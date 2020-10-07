CA
08/10/2020 13:15 Housing starts
CH
08/10/2020 06:45 Unemployment
DE
08/10/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
EU
08/10/2020 12:30 ECB publishes meeting accounts
IE
08/10/2020 11:00 CPI
JP
08/10/2020 00:50 Balance of payments
08/10/2020 06:00 Economy watchers survey
UK
08/10/2020 00:01 RICS residential market survey
08/10/2020 00:01 CBI and PwC quarterly financial services survey
US
08/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
08/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
08/10/2020 17:00 Retail chain store sales index
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com