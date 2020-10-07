StockMarketWire.com -

DE

07/10/2020 07:00 Industrial production Index


ES

07/10/2020 08:00 Industrial production


FR

07/10/2020 07:45 Foreign trade


IE

07/10/2020 11:00 Industrial production and turnover


IT

07/10/2020 09:00 Retail sales


JP

07/10/2020 00:50 Provisional trade statistics
07/10/2020 06:00 Indexes of business conditions (Preliminary Release)


UK

07/10/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index
07/10/2020 09:30 house price index


US

07/10/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
07/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
07/10/2020 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes
07/10/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit

