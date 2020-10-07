StockMarketWire.com - Primary care property investor Assura said rent collections were 'in-line with normal patterns' in the first half of the year.
'Some rents from pharmacy and ancillary services are being paid in monthly instalments along with some short term deferrals. Rental concessions totalling less than £0.1 million have been agreed,' the company said.
The current annualised rent roll was £113.3 million for the first half of the year, from 576 properties.
The company said 15 developments with a total cost of £77 million were currently on-site and the immediate development pipeline totalling a further £65 million was expected to be on site within 12 months.
At 30 September 2020 net debt stood at £1,067 million with undrawn facilities of £300 million and cash of £310 million, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
