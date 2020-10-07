StockMarketWire.com - Video games maker Codemasters said it expected its first-half revenue and earnings to more than double, thanks to the launch of new games.

Revenue for the six months through September was expected to jump to around £80.5 million, up from £39.8 million a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were seen rising to about £21 million, up from £9.4 million.

'Trading in H1 2021 benefited from the launch of F1 2020, Fast & Furious Crossroads, Project CARS 3, and continued sales of the company's back catalogue of games - in particular F1 2019 and DiRT Rally 2.0,' the company said.

The COVID-19 impact on the sales mix and acceleration of digital delivery resulted in an improved gross margin of 92.9%, up from 89.3%, it added.

Codemasters said it anticipated that F1 2020, released on 10 July, would continue to 'perform strongly throughout the Black Friday, Christmas and New Year promotional periods.'

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com