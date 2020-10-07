StockMarketWire.com - Video games maker Codemasters said it expected to report higher revenue and earnings for the first half of its fiscal year, driven by the launch of new games.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, the company expected to report revenue of approximately £80.5 million, up from £39.8 million a year earlier and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of circa £21 million, up £9.4 million.
'Trading in H1 2021 benefitted from the launch of F1 2020, Fast & Furious Crossroads, Project CARS 3, and continued sales of the company's back catalogue of games - in particular F1 2019 and DiRT Rally 2.0,' the company said.
The COVID-19 impact on the sales mix and acceleration of digital delivery resulted in an improved gross margin of 92.9%, up from 89.3%, it added.
Codemasters said it anticipated that F1 2020, released on 10 July, would continue to 'perform strongly throughout the Black Friday, Christmas and New Year promotional periods.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
