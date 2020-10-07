StockMarketWire.com - Digital brain health solutions company Cambridge Cognition said it had won a new two-year contract, worth £750,000, providing cognitive tests and electronic clinical outcome assessments for an Alzheimer's trial.
The company said it expected to receive a 'considerable proportion' of the revenue in 2021.
'To deliver the Contract, Cambridge Cognition will configure existing modules developed for previous clinical trials rather than undertaking bespoke software development,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
