StockMarketWire.com - Auto retailer Vertu Motors posted a 75% slump in first-half profit after sales were crimped by the pandemic, though it said its performance had bounced back strongly after lockdowns were eased.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through August dropped to £4.0 million, down from £16.1 million year-on-year, as revenue fell 32% to £1.12 billion.
Vertu Motors did not declare an interim dividend.
Looking forward, it said that its result for the seven months to September, gave it confidence that a 'strong financial outcome' would be delivered for the full year.
Revenue in the month of September had risen 20% year-on-year.
'The energised Vertu team delivered a safe operating environment for customers and colleagues and an outstanding trading performance as lockdown was eased,' chief executive Robert Forrester said.
'Individual records in used cars, aftersales and new cars were set across the group.'
'Vertu made a profit in the first half, we have taken £10 million of annualised costs out of the business and period end net cash was £36 million.'
'This is an exceptional performance in the circumstances. We are well placed for the opportunities that an uncertain future offers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
