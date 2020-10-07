StockMarketWire.com - Online women's fashion retailer Sosandar said its first-half losses had narrowed substantially amid a 52% rise in sales.
Revenue for the six months through September had jumped to £4.3 million, the company said.
Gross margin had slipped to 52.3%, down from 53.6% year-on-year, with the reduction driven by actions to address the impact of Covid-19.
'The revenue growth in the half represents a strong performance in a challenging trading environment, highlighting the Company's in-depth knowledge of its customer base and its agility in quickly adapting to changes in the market,' the company said.
At 8:03am: [LON:SOS] Sosandar Plc share price was +1.63p at 16.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
