StockMarketWire.com - Frasers, formerly known Sports Direct, urged shareholders to vote in favour of a £100 million bonus scheme that could see employees receive cash or share bonuses if performance targets were met.
Cash bonuses would include up to four weeks salary for eligible and qualifying workers as a reward for their 'loyalty and hard work,' the company said.
Share would be awarded to 1,000 eligible and qualifying workers demonstrated outstanding performance.
'If approved today, the scheme will run for four years and will crystalise if the Company's share price reaches and stays above £10 for 30 consecutive trading days during the performance period,' the company said.
At 8:09am: [LON:FRAS] Frasers Group PLC share price was -4.5p at 356.3p
