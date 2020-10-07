StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property business IP Group said its portfolio company Enterprise Therapeutics had announced that its respiratory diseases program had been acquired by Roche for £183.9 million.
Enterprise's TMEM16A potentiator portfolio would be developed by Genentech, a member group of Roche.
Enterprise's shareholders received an upfront payment of £75 million, and were eligible to receive additional contingent payments, to be made based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones, the company said.
As a result of this transaction, IP Group's cash realisations for the year to date now total £183.9 million, 2.3 times greater than the £79.5 million recorded for the whole of 2019, it added.
IP Group said it would hold a 21.7% stake in Enterprise following the transaction.
At 8:31am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was +0.4p at 79.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
