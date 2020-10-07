StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had won a contract for non-invasive prenatal testing from St George's NHS Trust Foundation in Tooting, South London.
The contract, subject to signing by both parties, had been awarded after a competitive tender process.
Yourgene said it would extend an existing partnership with St George's for a further three years, with testing volumes expected to increase over the contract period.
At 8:45am: [LON:YGEN] share price was +0.25p at 20.25p
