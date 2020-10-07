StockMarketWire.com - Independent fund management group Liontrust Asset Management reported a rise in first-half assets amid an increase in net inflows.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, assets under management and advice rose to £20.6 billion, up 28% since the start of the current financial year, while net inflows to £1,748 million from £1,367 million a year earlier.
The proposed acquisition of Architas Multi-Manager Limited and Architas Advisory Services, announced on 1 July 2020, would 'add £5.8 billion of AuMA, as at 31 August 2020, when the proposed acquisition completes,' the company said.
The acquisition was expected to be completed on 30 October 2020.
At 8:45am: [LON:LIO] Liontrust Asset Management PLC share price was 0p at 1370p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
