StockMarketWire.com - Drug re-purposing specialist Nuformix said it had raised around £0.65 million from a share issue to accelerate business development and hire new leaders.
New shares in the company were offered at 2.8p each.
Nuformix said the funds would help strengthen data packages for treating the effects of Covid-19 and maximise opportunities for its development pipeline.
They also would go towards recruiting a new chief executive and strengthening the board, it added.
At 8:50am: [LON:NFX] Nuformix Plc share price was -0.3p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
