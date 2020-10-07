StockMarketWire.com - ICG Enterprise Trust maintained its quarterly dividend despite generating negative total returns in the first half of the year owing to the impact of the pandemic.
For the six months ended 31 July 2020, net asset value per share total return fell 1% to 1,126.9p, ahead of the FTSE All-share's total return of -17.8%.
The company said the portfolio began to recover in the second, up 3.2% on a total-return basis, compared with a decline of 4.1% in the first quarter.
Dividends for the first and second quarter of 5p per share.
At 9:00am: [LON:ICGT] Icg Enterprise Trust PLC share price was +13p at 827p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: