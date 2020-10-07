StockMarketWire.com - Investment fund Impax Asset Management reported a rise in assets in the fiscal fourth quarter its financial year, driven by a 'high levels' of inflows.
For the three months to 30 September 2020, assets under management totalled £20.2 billion, representing an increase of 11.4% over the quarter and 34.1% for the 12 months of the company's financial year.
'Although markets have been volatile, Impax's investment performance has remained strong, and the company has attracted high levels of net inflows.' the company said.
At 9:13am: [LON:IPX] Impax Asset Management Group PLC share price was +1p at 531p
