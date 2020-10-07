StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said it had expended its sales operation to Canada through a strategic partnership with Rogers Media, and the launch of a new slate of original content.
The partnership would enable the national and local sales teams at Rogers Media, a subsidiary of Rogers Communications to sell 'Audioboom's premium host-read and dynamically inserted advertising inventory in Canada,' the company said.
Audioboom also announced a new slate of original content launching across autumn including 'Baby Mamas No Drama.' which premiered on 29 September; 'Because Mom Said So,' set to launch on 8 October; and 'Raising A Pro,' premiering 6 November.
At 9:16am: [LON:BOOM] Audioboom Group share price was +2.5p at 182.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: