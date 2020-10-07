StockMarketWire.com - Earth sciences and geospatial technology company Getech narrowed first-half losses as cost cuts offset a fall in revenue amid pandemic-led weakness in demand from oil and gas customers.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses were £561,000, compared with £598,000 year-on-year, while revenue fell to £2.1 million from £2.5 million.
Forward sales fell to £1.4 million from £1.6 million.
Monthly costs were reduced by 26% from 1 May 2020, with H1 total costs of £2.6 million, down from £3.2 million.
Getech's oil and gas customers reduced their 2020 total capital budgets by about 35%,' the company said.
'With important licence negotiations underway in H2 2020, as well as a number of tender submissions due to be announced before year-end, Getech is to date encouraged that its engagement continues to be rewarded with product licence and service contract success,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: