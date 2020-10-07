StockMarketWire.com - Asset management group City of London reported a rise in funds under management that topped its benchmark performance in the first quarter of the year.
Funds under management were US$5.9 billion in Q1, compared with US$5.5 billion at the company's year-end on 30th June 2020.
'Performance was ahead of the benchmark over the quarter in all strategies ex-Frontier,' the company said.
The total dividend for the financial year 2019-20 to 30 pence, down from 40.5 pence.
At 9:40am: [LON:CLIG] City of London Investment Group PLC share price was -3.5p at 437.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
