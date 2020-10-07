StockMarketWire.com - Component supplier to the construction industry Tyman said it could pay a 'modest' final dividend after its third-quarter revenue rose 3% on a constant currency basis, significantly exceeding it expectations.
On a reported basis, revenue for the three months through September was flat, bringing revenue for the nine months through September down 10% £416.4 million.
'Whilst there has been an element of pent-up demand release and customer restocking, order intake continues to improve in all three divisions, indicating the strength of underlying demand,' Tyman said.
Reported revenue for the second half was now expected to be only slightly behind the first.
Tyman added that it expected to benefit from underlying operational improvements in the second half, as well as some one-off cost savings resulting from its response to Covid-19.
'The board is currently of the view that if momentum is maintained during the fourth quarter and into 2021, and as a statement of confidence in the group's future prospects and cashflow delivery, consideration will be given to the appropriateness of a modest final dividend for 2020,' it said.
At 9:44am: [LON:TYMN] Tyman PLC share price was +24.25p at 264.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
