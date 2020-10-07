StockMarketWire.com - West Africa-focused miner Oriole Resources said it had raised around £1.58 million from a share issue to fund exploration in Cameroon and provide general working capital.
New shares in the company were offered at 0.34p each, representing a 15% to their closing price on Tuesday.
Oriole Resources said it also was intending to raise up to a further £0.29 million via an offer through the NR Private Markets platform.
It said that offer had already received irrevocable commitments for around £0.24 million.
Share warrants also would be issued on a two-for-one basis with a 24-month expiration date.
At 9:51am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.02p at 0.39p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
