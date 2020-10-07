StockMarketWire.com - Mining companies Bezant Resources and Xtract Resources said they had not been served with any legal proceedings or restraint orders in relation to ownership of the Kalengwa processing project in Zambia.
Both companies said they were aware of recent Zambian media reports questioning the legal ownership of the mining licence relating to Kalengwa.
Bezant Resources owns 30% of the project and is its operator, while Xtract Resources was last year selected as a key contractor.
At 1:18pm:
[LON:BZT] Bezant Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.19p
[LON:XTR] Xtract Resources Plc share price was -0.03p at 1.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
