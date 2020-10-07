StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources said production had recommenced at its Baita Plai polymetallic project in Romania.
Production briefly had been suspended due to the need for work on a transport link between the mine and production plant.
Vast said it was on track to meet its October production and sales targets as outlined in forecasts announced on 7 September.
Daily blasting had been implemented and transport of ore from surface silos to flotation-plant silos had commenced, in preparation for the hot commissioning of the flotation plant expected to follow shortly.
In addition, Vast said an incline project had commenced with daily blasts being achieved on the new underground development since 1 October according to plan.
'We are delighted that our Baita Plai operation is operational once more,' chief executive Andrew Prelea said.
'The swift action our team took to reconnect the mine and flotation plant meant that production was able to resume quickly, resulting in minimal downtime and importantly, there is no expected impact on October production and sales targets.'
At 1:30pm: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was +0p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: