StockMarketWire.com - Caledonia Mining said it had appointed Paris-listed renewable energy provider Voltalia as the contractor for a solar power plant to supply electricity to the Blanket mine in Zimbabwe.
The 12 megawatt solar plant was expected to provide about 27% of the mine's total electricity demand.
'This will significantly reduce the risk to the mine of any further deterioration in the quality of grid power which would necessitate increased use of diesel generators,' Caledonia Mining said
The plant would also reduce the mine's environmental footprint, it added.
Caledonia and Voltalia had agreed an initial design phase after which procurement and construction were expected to begin, with current indicated commissioning in the last quarter of 2021.
At 1:37pm: [LON:CMCL] Caledonia Mining Corp share price was -27.5p at 1362.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: