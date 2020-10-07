StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Advance Energy said it had terminated an operating services agreement for production on the Betun-Selo KSO field in Sumatra, Indonesia following a disappointing production performance.
The asset was capitalised on the company's balance sheet at $604,000 as at 31 October 2019 and was expected to be fully impaired.
Advance Energy had in 2019 entered into the service agreement with PT Petroenim Betun-Selo and PT Celebes Artha Ventura, though it hadn't realised any incremental production from the agreement beyond April 2020.
The company added that it continued to progress a number of new venture opportunities and was encouraged by initial due diligence and funding discussions.
'This agreement draws another line under the legacy business and helps us move forward with our stated strategy with more focus,' chief executive Leslie Peterkin said.
'The disappointing performance of this asset helps emphasise our strategy in terms of highlighting the importance of asset due diligence, technical insight and partner alignment.'
'The assets we are currently screening have a very different profile in terms of risk factors, cash flow potential, and upside and would deliver the planned step change in our company if completed.'
At 2:02pm: [LON:ADV] share price was +0.02p at 0.34p
