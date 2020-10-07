StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said a drilling contract had been signed with Discovery Drilling Contractors Africa for exploration work at the Molopo Farms Complex project in Botswana.
Power Metal had an 18.3% shareholding in project owner Kalahari Key and had elected to earn in to a 40% direct interest in the project by funding $500,000 of exploration expenditure in 2020.
The phase-one drilling programme was for an initial planned 2,505 metres across four diamond core drill holes.
Target hole depths varied from 525 metres to 710 metres and would test the first four of several high-priority targets prospective for massive nickel sulphide mineralisation.
Power Metal said Discovery had started mobilisation of equipment to site and the drilling was expected to commence shortly.
At 2:40pm: [LON:POW] share price was +0.05p at 1.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: