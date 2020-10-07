StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery group Just Eat Takeaway said its shareholders had approved its $7.3 billion share-based takeover of US rival Grubhub.
Just Eat Takeaway had on 10 June offered 0.67 of its shares for each Grubhub share, valuing Grubhub shares at $75.15 at the time.
It said the deal was expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.
At 2:58pm: [LON:JET] Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. share price was +63p at 8753p
