Interim Result
09/10/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
13/10/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
13/10/2020 Lidco Group PLC (LID)
14/10/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
14/10/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
14/10/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)
15/10/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
15/10/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
19/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/10/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
20/10/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
20/10/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
21/10/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
21/10/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
21/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/10/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
21/10/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
22/10/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
22/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
22/10/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
22/10/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
22/10/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
22/10/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
23/10/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
23/10/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
23/10/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
Final Result
09/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
14/10/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
16/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
20/10/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
20/10/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
22/10/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
AGM / EGM
09/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust PLC (USA)
09/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
09/10/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)
09/10/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
12/10/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
12/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
13/10/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
13/10/2020 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)
14/10/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
14/10/2020 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)
14/10/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
14/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
15/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/10/2020 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
16/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
16/10/2020 Metals Exploration PLC (MTL)
16/10/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
16/10/2020 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
19/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
19/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
20/10/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
20/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
21/10/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
21/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
21/10/2020 Local Shopping REIT (The) PLC (LSR)
21/10/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
21/10/2020 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
21/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
21/10/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
22/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust (BA69)
22/10/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
22/10/2020 MobilityOne Ltd (MBO)
22/10/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)
22/10/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
22/10/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
23/10/2020 Collagen Solutions PLC (COS)
26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)
26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)
Trading Statement
09/10/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
09/10/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
09/10/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
12/10/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
13/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
14/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
14/10/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
15/10/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
15/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
15/10/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
15/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
15/10/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
15/10/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
15/10/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
15/10/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
16/10/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
19/10/2020 Record PLC (REC)
20/10/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
20/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
21/10/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
22/10/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
22/10/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/10/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
22/10/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)
Ex-Dividend
09/10/2020 Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC (PSSL)
09/10/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
09/10/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
09/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
09/10/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
09/10/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
12/10/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
12/10/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
14/10/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
15/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
15/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
15/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
15/10/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
15/10/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
15/10/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
16/10/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
16/10/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
16/10/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
16/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
16/10/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
16/10/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
16/10/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
16/10/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
16/10/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
16/10/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
16/10/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
16/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
