StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology group Smith & Nephew has priced a US dollar bond issue, with the proceeds to be used for 'general corporate purposes'.
The company announced it has priced an offering of USD 1,000,000,000 2.032% notes which are due in 2030.
It confirmed that the offering is expected to close on 14 October 2020 'subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions'.
BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
