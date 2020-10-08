StockMarketWire.com - Gambling group GVC lifted its guidance after third-quarter revenue was boosted by stronger online growth.
The company also agreed to acquire Bet.pt in Portugal to extend its business across Iberia.
Full-year 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amotisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be in the range of £770m to £790m, approximately £50m ahead of previous expectations previous guidance baring no further Covid-19 disruptions, the company said.
In the US, full year net revenue was now expected to be ahead of expectations at approximately $150m to $160m, it added.
For the period from 1 July to 30 September 2020, net gaming revenue was up 12% year-on-year as online gaming revenue jumped 26%.
'All UK & European Retail stores opened as soon as they were permitted to, with volumes now within 10% of those seen prior to closures,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
