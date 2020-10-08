StockMarketWire.com - Power control systems supplier XP Power has announced a change of remuneration committee chair.
Non-executive director Pauline Lafferty will take on the role of chair of the remuneration committee, with effect from 1 December 2020, succeeding Polly Williams, who will remain as a non-executive director and a member of the remuneration committee.
XP Power said Lafferty had been a member of its remuneration committee since 1 December 2019 and has been chair of the SEC remuneration committee since 1 June 2014. She was previously chief people officer at the Weir Group, where she provided ongoing support to the remuneration committee over a six-year period.
Chairman James Peters said: 'On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Polly for chairing the remuneration committee since January 2015, and look forward to welcoming Pauline to the post.
'Pauline's experience in remuneration and strategic human resources management make her ideally qualified for the role.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
