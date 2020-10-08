StockMarketWire.com - Imperial Brands said it expected full-year earnings to fall, and revenue to be broadly flat on last year, though 'slightly ahead' of guidance provided in the first half of the year.
The company said it expects tobacco net revenue up 1% while next generation products sales, including vaping products were expected to fall 30% amid a decline in investment expenditure.
The company earnings per share was expected to be down around 6% for the year amid increased costs owing to the ongoing pandemic.
The company said it had seen increased overall demand as result of the pandemic, as consumers appeared to 'have allocated more of their spend to tobacco, as well as some demand shifts between different markets and channels.'
At 8:05am: [LON:IMB] Imperial Brands PLC share price was +20.5p at 1384p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
