StockMarketWire.com - Electronics products maker Electrocomponents reported a 7% fall like-for-like revenue in the first half of the year, owing to the pandemic hit to emerging market sales.
Emerging markets revenue fell 15% in the six months to 30 September.
The company said it expected to record £9 million COVID-19 related costs in the first half of the year.
First-half gross margin was 60 basis points lower after including inventory provisions and increased inbound freight costs, the company said.
Looking ahead, Electrocomponents said it was 'well placed' to take of 'significant' growth opportunities ahead.
At 8:13am: [LON:ECM] Electrocomponents PLC share price was +14.25p at 737.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
