StockMarketWire.com - UK markets have lifted on opening, despite reports that the government is set to follow Scotland and announce tighter restrictions next week to halt the spread of Covid-19 in some areas.
The FTSE's rise comes after the first US vice-presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence in which the two candidates discussed the pandemic, including the Trump administration's response to Covid-19, as well as the environment and foreign policy.
The FTSE 100 has nudged 0.3% higher, or 14.25 points, at 5,960.53, while the FTSE 250 is up 0.4%, or 66.91 points, at 17,868.66 at 08.11am.
Gambling group GVC has risen 6.5% to £11.20 having lifted its guidance as it said that for the period from 1 July to 30 September 2020, net gaming revenue was up 12% year-on-year as online gaming revenue jumped 26%.
The company also agreed to acquire Bet.pt in Portugal to extend its business across Iberia.
Budget airline Easyjet has tumbled 1.2% to 517.4p on the news that it expects to fly 25% of planned capacity in the first quarter of next year and to report a loss in the range of £815 million to £845 million on a pandemic-led hit to demand.
It reported that total group revenue for the quarter ending 30 September fell 73% to about £620 million.
Broadband retailer TalkTalk Telecom has received a preliminary and non-binding proposal from Toscafund Asset Management (TAM) on behalf of funds advised by TAM regarding a possible cash offer of 97p per share. The shares rose 16.5% to exactly 97p.
Hargreaves Lansdown has lost 5.8% to £14.96 after the wealth manager reported that for the three month period to 30 September 2020, assets under administration rose to £106.9 billion, up 3% since 30 June 2020, while revenue was up 12% to £143.7 million year-on-year due to positive market movement.
Imperial Brands has lit up 2.4% to £13.96 despite announcing that it expected full-year earnings to fall, and revenue to be broadly flat on last year.
The company said it expects tobacco net revenue up 1%.
Smith & Nephew has nudged up 0.3% to £15.24 on the news the medical technology group has priced a US dollar bond issue due in 2030.
Pest control group Rentokil Initial has been similarly buoyed, up 0.1% to 528p after it announced the issue of a €800 million eight-year bond, priced at 0.50%, which is its lowest ever coupon.
CMC Markets is 2.5% lower to 355.5p as it reported being 'confident' that net operating income would be towards the upper end of the current range of consensus following 'strong' performance in the first half of the year.
Electrocomponents has risen 2.4% to 740.5p as the electronics products maker reported a 7% fall like-for-like revenue in the first half of the year, owing to the pandemic hit to emerging market sales.
Unite is down 0.2% to 879p after the student accommodation group warned of reduced rental income as its occupancy target fell short due to cancellations from rising Covid-19 cases. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
